Sen. King, other lawmakers want safe importation of meds

Maine Sen. Angus King is joining a group of legislators who want to allow safe importation of prescription drugs into the U.S.
King, an independent, is helping introduce a bill designed to lower the cost of the drugs. He says the legislation comes at a time when the same medications, manufactured by the same companies, are available for lower prices in other countries than America.
King says Americans spent $1,112 per person on prescription drugs in 2014. He says Canadians spent $772 and residents of Denmark spent $325.
The legislation would make way for regulations that would allow wholesalers, pharmacies and residents to import some prescription drugs from Canadian sellers. In two years, it would give the Secretary of Health and Human Services authority to allow importation from other countries.
