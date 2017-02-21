The Latest: Son of slain N. Korean not in Malaysia: police

3:05 Tillerson: the 'utmost mission' is defeating ISIS Pause

1:24 Waldo homeowners group tries to make amends after man’s arrest

2:20 Grandma of KCK boy fed to pigs recites a message she wrote to her grandson

2:22 Johnson County sheriff speaks about Master Deputy Brandon Collins

2:04 KC police chief reflects on the community, Black Lives Matter

1:12 For second straight week, searchers looking for Jessica Runions find a man’s body

3:20 A look back at the explosion that killed six firefighters in 1988

2:31 Dashcam video shows excessive force arrest by Independence police

1:10 Good Samaritan shot, alleged robber slain near Wal-Mart in Shawnee