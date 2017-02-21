Editorials from around Ohio

1:08 Hundreds protest Trump at ‘Not My President’ rally in Kansas City Pause

1:41 $12 million campaign aims to build a new larger children's museum and library

3:59 Shawnee Mission East teacher 'Mr. Mu' is a student magnet

2:13 Syrian refugee talks about his family's arrival in KC

0:26 Fire causes $75,000 in damage to Olathe home

5:21 Retracing the fatal route driven by Yordano Ventura before his Jeep crash

2:51 Royals coach recalls challenges in developing Yordano Ventura and his final days

1:03 Raul Hernandez says grandson Yordano Ventura 'had no fear'

0:56 Animated map of Yordano Ventura's route before crashing his Jeep