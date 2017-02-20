Fire causes $75,000 in damage to Olathe home

The fire apparently spread from a fire pit on the rear deck of a home in the 500 block of South Ridge Drive. No one was injured.
Olathe Fire Department

Technology

H3TV performs at Topeka's McCarter Elementary School

Reggie Regg the Magic Man and Rappin’ Roy entertain students at McCarter Elementary School with H3 "Healthy Hip Hop." The Kansas City-based children’s hip-hop duo behind H3TV has reinvented itself as an educational technology startup and secured the support of Digital Sandbox KC, Pipeline and ScaleUp KC.

Local

9,000 new blood-red poppies at National World War I Museum

National World War I Museum has replaced 9,000 blood-red poppies in the poppy field which lay beneath the glass bridge before visitors enter the main gallery for the first time since the museum expansion opened in 2006. Each of those poppies represents 1,000 solders - 9 million in total - killed during the World War I.

Local

Union Station has a 'world-class planetarium now'

The Arvin Gottlieb Planetarium at Union Station has finished its biggest upgrade since it was opened in 1999. When it reopens to public this Saturday, the planetarium will feature a new 4K projection system, new sound system, new soft reclining seats as well as a spaceship lobby area.

