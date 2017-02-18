'A little storm': A call to anti-drug action in Hoonah

2:13 Union Station has a 'world-class planetarium now' Pause

1:26 University Academy scores 100 percent on state APR

1:39 Trump says he'll allow people in who 'want to love our country'

2:03 Special glasses allow colorblind people to see world more vividly

1:54 Test scores are up in Kansas City Public Schools

1:36 9,000 new blood-red poppies at National World War I Museum

2:31 Library program welcomes and informs homeless

3:47 Cerner Innovations campus names road after pioneering woman programer

1:37 Trump wants to speed up NAFTA renegotiation