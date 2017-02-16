Nevada Democrats unite behind labor, energy, Obamacare bills

1:53 KC participants says 'Day Without Immigrants' rally is important to help stop racism Pause

0:46 KC area fire departments fight grass fires in Overland Park

2:31 Library program welcomes and informs homeless

1:13 Wife and stepson of KKK leader Frank Ancona accused of murder

1:58 'We are not afraid of immigrants,' mayor tells protesters at KCI

2:38 KC protesters join nationwide rallies against Trump's immigration order

0:44 Protesters gather at KCI airport to protest Trump's immigration order

1:51 KC police, Jackson County prosecutor awarded federal grants

1:29 Lawrence police, citizen help suicidal person