France adopts law against misleading anti-abortion websites

0:54 Surveillance shows altercation on RideKC bus that ends with shooting Pause

1:13 Wife and stepson of KKK leader Frank Ancona accused of murder

1:30 Helmet camera footage captures firefighter battling blaze

5:07 Defense, prosecutor make their case in closing arguments in Van Note murder trial

0:46 KC area fire departments fight grass fires in Overland Park

3:20 A look back at the explosion that killed six firefighters in 1988

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County

1:46 The science behind Schlitterbahn’s Verrückt

2:11 Service celebrates life of Caleb Schwab