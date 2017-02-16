Would you let someone who's not a dentist pull your teeth?

1:13 Wife and stepson of KKK leader Frank Ancona accused of murder Pause

3:20 A look back at the explosion that killed six firefighters in 1988

2:11 Service celebrates life of Caleb Schwab

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County

0:54 Royals Daily: Travis Wood is officially a Royal

1:37 Trump wants to speed up NAFTA renegotiation

0:47 Blue Valley students hold prayer vigil for coach Eric Driskell

0:32 Graphic content: Listen to K-State students chant '(expletive) KU' during recent game

4:16 The vicious debt trap of payday loans