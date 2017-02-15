China carfentanil ban a 'game-changer' for opioid epidemic

3:54 Singing telegram helps create a love match in an Alabama Wal-Mart Pause

3:20 A look back at the explosion that killed six firefighters in 1988

1:13 Wife and stepson of KKK leader Frank Ancona accused of murder

0:54 Surveillance shows altercation on RideKC bus that ends with shooting

5:07 Defense, prosecutor make their case in closing arguments in Van Note murder trial

0:46 What is this 'grit' colleges are now looking for?

0:54 Royals Daily: Travis Wood is officially a Royal

1:37 Trump wants to speed up NAFTA renegotiation

0:47 Blue Valley students hold prayer vigil for coach Eric Driskell