Thailand hands out prenatal vitamins for Valentine's Day

2:01 Trump: U.S. and Canada share same values, love of freedom Pause

0:51 Marvin Williams: Charlotte Hornets still headed to playoffs

1:41 Fly Ty and Jacinda Jacobs on togetherness

9:05 Analysis: Kansas 84, West Virginia 80 (OT)

2:20 KU coach Bill Self on beating West Virginia: 'I still don't know how we did it'

0:25 KU's Devonté Graham: Team talked about avoiding home losing streak

0:40 Bob Huggins: Can't put KU at line that many times

1:12 Wife and stepson of KKK leader Frank Ancona accused of murder

2:15 KC councilwoman says losing airport 'A distinct possibility'