The Latest: Ohio governor delays 8 executions during appeal

0:38 Visit KC unveils 'That's how we do Kansas City' at annual meeting Pause

2:57 Prosecutor, defense attorney make opening statements in Van Note murder trial

0:54 Two men found shot to death in Kansas City, Kan.

3:27 Wounded friend recalls Brookside murder-suicide

2:30 Two killed in shooting at 7th Heaven in Kansas City

3:30 Community prepares for Somali family's arrival after executive order barred them last week

1:24 New Orleans tornado tears through warehouse

0:37 Audio: John Dorsey on Chiefs keeping Jamaal Charles

0:42 Audio: Chiefs GM John Dorsey says Alex Smith 'is the starter'