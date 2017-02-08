News

February 8, 2017 3:25 PM

Lawmakers, LePage discussing $8 million drug treatment plan

The Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine

GOP Gov. Paul LePage and lawmakers are discussing using $8 million in funds to expand medication-assisted treatment for about 700 Mainers.

Maine Public reports (http://bit.ly/2kTWedK) that legislative leaders discussed the proposal with the Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday.

The plan comes as overdoses lead to the deaths of more than seven Mainers a week last year. LePage in his State of the State address on Tuesday said that he was pleased to be working with Democratic Sen. Troy Jackson on such a proposal.

About $3 million in state funds and $5 million in federal funds would fund a pilot program pairing Suboxone and methadone treatment with counseling and monitoring.

The idea's still in planning stages, and could be considered by the appropriations committee next week.

Related content

News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

New Orleans tornado tears through warehouse

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos