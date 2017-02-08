Lawmakers, LePage discussing $8 million drug treatment plan

GOP Gov. Paul LePage and lawmakers are discussing using $8 million in funds to expand medication-assisted treatment for about 700 Mainers.
Maine Public reports (http://bit.ly/2kTWedK) that legislative leaders discussed the proposal with the Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday.
The plan comes as overdoses lead to the deaths of more than seven Mainers a week last year. LePage in his State of the State address on Tuesday said that he was pleased to be working with Democratic Sen. Troy Jackson on such a proposal.
About $3 million in state funds and $5 million in federal funds would fund a pilot program pairing Suboxone and methadone treatment with counseling and monitoring.
The idea's still in planning stages, and could be considered by the appropriations committee next week.
