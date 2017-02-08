The Latest: Republicans, hospitals blast Malloy budget

2:04 Kansas guards Frank Mason, Josh Jackson on 74-71 win over Kansas State Pause

0:30 Little kids from both soccer teams join dogpile after a goal

0:53 Smart City website launches in KC

0:58 Trump announces huge investment and job creation in U.S. by Sprint's parent company

1:29 Taps at the Tower commemorates start of World War I

3:10 Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure spends time one-on-one with customers

1:39 Trump says he'll allow people in who 'want to love our country'

3:30 Community prepares for Somali family's arrival after executive order barred them last week