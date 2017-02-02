KC Water Services lab supervisor Wilbur Dunnell as 'Dr. H20'

Wilbur Dunnell is one of three water department employees who have sued Kansas City for employment discrimination. He appears here in a 2014 public education video as "Dr. H2O."
City of Kansas City

Health & Fitness

Special glasses allow colorblind people to see world more vividly

Three area men with color vision deficiency, aka color blindness, had the opportunity to see the world a bit more colorfully Wednesday, as they tried on special EnChroma glasses that allow the wearer to experience more color saturation, distinguish certain colors better and see better detail and depth. Austin Mitchell-Goering, a student at the University of Kansas, 16-year-old Noah Vittengl of Blue Springs and Ryan January of Olathe, try on the glasses at Brill Eye Center in Mission. Brill is the first to carry the glasses in Kansas. Color vision deficiency affects one in eight men and one in 200 women.

Crime

Children of stabbing victim get help from Independence police and community

Independence police said a number of individuals, nonprofit agencies and others have come forward and offered money, provided gifts and offered their support to the surviving children of Yadira Gomez, who was stabbed to death in her Independence home over the weekend. Police were alerted after the children told school officials about the death.

Editor's Choice Videos