Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African Americans

The two individuals are persons of interest in a homicide case that took place at 5506 the Paseo. The two are considered armed and dangerous and believed to be occupying a mid-2000’s, Gray, Chevrolet Monte Carlo with heavily tinted windows.
President Trump fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates on Monday for not defending his immigration ban. It turns out his attorney general nominee, Sen. Jeff Sessions, once encouraged Yates to stand up to the president if he "asks for something improper."
John Gak, who originally came from South Sudan to the United States as a refugee in 1995 and became a citizen in 2001, is concerned about his upcoming travel back to South Sudan where he visits every year to do missionary work as a Christian due to President Trump’s executive order.
The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority on Monday recognized Rodney Goldman for helping thwart an assault on Lynn Judge, a RideKC Max bus driver, on Saturday. During the fight, Goldman broke his cane, which the transit authority replaced with two new canes. The ATA also gave him a lifetime bus pass.
Technology advances and demand for transportation alternatives in increasingly congested cities, entrepreneurs around the globe are vying to become the first to develop a commercially viable flying car. And what used to be the stuff of science fiction might not be too far away.