Republican lawmakers worry if 'Trumpcare' doesn't deliver

3:30 Union pride and the 'right to work' in Missouri Pause

0:26 Trump on canceled meeting with Mexico's president

1:41 Trump discusses his hour-long phone call with Mexico's president

2:28 Pitcher's mound is centerpiece of tribute to Yordano Ventura at FanFest

11:36 Jesse Newell and Gary Bedore preview Kansas-Kentucky game

1:30 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

0:26 Trump on cancelled meeting with Mexico's president

4:23 Mizzou wrestling coach Brian Smith talks about Tigers' loss to Oklahoma State

2:26 Claire Ryann, 4, and dad sing 'You've Got a Friend In Me'