Russian lawmakers decriminalize some domestic violence

3:30 Union pride and the 'right to work' in Missouri Pause

2:27 'La La Land' (Official trailer)

0:26 Trump on canceled meeting with Mexico's president

2:28 Pitcher's mound is centerpiece of tribute to Yordano Ventura at FanFest

11:36 Jesse Newell and Gary Bedore preview Kansas-Kentucky game

1:19 Yordano Ventura in his own words: 'Proud to be on Kansas City's team'

2:29 Mexico President Peña Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall

0:26 Trump on cancelled meeting with Mexico's president

5:40 KU coach Bill Self addresses alleged rape at McCarthy Hall