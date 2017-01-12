Republican-led Senate takes first step to repeal 'Obamacare'

5:21 Chiefs game plan: Terez A. Paylor previews the AFC Divisional playoff Pause

2:18 Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor: Andy Reid addresses Jamaal Charles' injury update

0:41 Chris Jones: I'm the Chiefs' third-team quarterback

51:28 Chiefs-Steelers playoff preview with Sam Mellinger and Terez A. Paylor

24:53 Part 1: Chiefs-Steelers playoff preview with Sam Mellinger and Terez A. Paylor

0:45 Steelers coach Mike Tomlin: 'What happened in the regular season is of little importance'

1:29 Decriminalization of marijuana in KC is heading for the ballot

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County

2:07 Intelligence officials testify on Russian election hacking