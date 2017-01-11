Governor says there's less of him to hate: He lost 50 pounds

2:18 Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor: Andy Reid addresses Jamaal Charles' injury update Pause

0:50 Details of Kansas City's first homicide of 2017

1:29 Decriminalization of marijuana in KC is heading for the ballot

7:25 Postgame analysis: Kansas 81, Oklahoma 70

26:36 Part 2: Chiefs-Steelers playoff preview with Sam Mellinger and Terez A. Paylor

2:09 Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather

2:06 Eric Berry told his mom he'd 'be back' after giving her touchdown ball. He was right

0:37 Tamba Hali: Eric Berry watches so much film it's 'sickening'

1:46 The science behind Schlitterbahn’s Verrückt