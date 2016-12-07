Chiefs’ Travis Kelce surprised YMCA kids at JC Penny holiday shopping

Amid practice for Thursday’s biggest game of the season, KC Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce surprised about 50 kids from Linwood YMCA at the Bolger’s Square JCPenney store Tuesday night, helping them select holiday gifts for their family and friends. Teamed up with Kelce, JC Penny provided this private shopping experience to underserved children and also made $100,000 donation to the Y. “We have to give back to the people around us…it’s all about the loving spirit of the holidays.” said Travis Kelce.
Shelly Yang

'He wasn't supposed to die'

Grieving survivors and others raise questions about the deaths of firefighters killed at structure fires across the country. A Kansas City Star investigation found that many fatalities could have been prevented.

Jeff Cool: New York City firefighter credits his survival to his safety rope

Jeff Cool survived falling from the fourth floor of a Bronx tenement that he and fellow firefighters had to escape when the fire they were fighting became too intense. The New York City fire department had stopped issuing safety ropes because they were added weight but Cool carried his own and was using it to escape the fire when he fell. Two firefighters died at the scene and one died years later due to an overdose of painkillers he used to deal with injuries from his fall from the building. The department began issuing ropes again soon after the fire but claimed immunity from legal claims.

Jenny Wilson: 'An apology goes a long way'

Jenny Wilson is the widow of Dallas Fire-Rescue Department firefighter Stan Wilson. Wilson died when the ceiling inside an apartment complex collapsed on him while fighting a fire there. Authorities determined that a contributing cause to Wilson's death was the fire commander's decision to send him into a building that was in danger of collapse.

Sean Simmons: Something has to change

Sean Simmons is the attorney for Dianne Little whose husband, Waycross, Ga. firefighter Jeff Little, died while fighting a fire in vacant and condemned house. Dianne Little has filed a lawsuit alleging that her husband's fire chief David Eddins ordered firefighters inside the house long after it was safe because he had a grudge against one of the firefighters. The suit contends that Little, fearing for his job, went inside and died when part of the building collapsed.

Georgia widow wants answers

Dianne Little is the widow of Waycross, Ga. firefighter Jeff Little who died fighting a fire inside a vacant and condemned house. Dianne Little has filed a lawsuit alleging that her husband's fire chief David Eddins ordered firefighters inside the house long after it was safe because he had a grudge against one of the firefighters. The suit contends that Little, fearing for his job, went inside and died when part of the building collapsed.

Police discuss triple shooting at U.S. 40 bar

A triple shooting early Tuesday at the Tool Shed Lounge left one man dead and two injured. Kansas City police were called to the bar and found a man in his mid 30s dead, another critically injured and a third with non-life-threatening injuries.

