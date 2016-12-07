Chiefs’ Travis Kelce surprised YMCA kids at JC Penny holiday shopping

Jeff Cool survived falling from the fourth floor of a Bronx tenement that he and fellow firefighters had to escape when the fire they were fighting became too intense. The New York City fire department had stopped issuing safety ropes because they were added weight but Cool carried his own and was using it to escape the fire when he fell. Two firefighters died at the scene and one died years later due to an overdose of painkillers he used to deal with injuries from his fall from the building. The department began issuing ropes again soon after the fire but claimed immunity from legal claims.