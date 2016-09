Nineteen Syrian families who fled the violence in the Middle East have begun new lives half a world away from their homeland in Kansas City. Syrian American businessman, Fariz Turkmani, 59, of Overland Park, is working with the families as an interpreter and a facilitator to help make the transition a little easier. "I'm amazed by the welcome, Muslim and non-Muslim," said one refugee, Mohammad Kamal Al-Khatib, who spoke in Arabic with Turkmani translating. "Whoever passes by says hello to you."