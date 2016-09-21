Girlfriend live streams on Facebook after Philando Castile shot by officer in Minnesota

WARNING: Graphic images and language. Viewer discretion is advised. Lavish Reynolds used Facebook Live to capture the aftermath of a police officer-involved shooting that ultimately killed her boyfriend in Falcon Heights, Minnesota. The video shows her bleeding boyfriend in the driver's seat of the car. She says on camera that her boyfriend, later identified as Philando Castile, was shot while allegedly reaching for his wallet after they were pulled over for a broken tail light.