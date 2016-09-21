Girlfriend live streams on Facebook after Philando Castile shot by officer in Minnesota

WARNING: Graphic images and language. Viewer discretion is advised. Lavish Reynolds used Facebook Live to capture the aftermath of a police officer-involved shooting that ultimately killed her boyfriend in Falcon Heights, Minnesota. The video shows her bleeding boyfriend in the driver's seat of the car. She says on camera that her boyfriend, later identified as Philando Castile, was shot while allegedly reaching for his wallet after they were pulled over for a broken tail light.
Lavish Reynolds/Facebook

News

Girlfriend live streams on Facebook after Philando Castile shot by officer in Minnesota

WARNING: Graphic images and language. Viewer discretion is advised. Lavish Reynolds used Facebook Live to capture the aftermath of a police officer-involved shooting that ultimately killed her boyfriend in Falcon Heights, Minnesota. The video shows her bleeding boyfriend in the driver's seat of the car. She says on camera that her boyfriend, later identified as Philando Castile, was shot while allegedly reaching for his wallet after they were pulled over for a broken tail light.

News

Tulsa police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed man

Warning: graphic content: The Tulsa Police Department released helicopter and dashcam footage showing an incident that ended with an officer shooting and killing an unarmed black man. Terence Crutcher, 40, refused orders at the scene, according to police. Police said one officer fired a stun gun and another officer fired one shot that killed Crutcher, who was black, after investigating his stalled car on Friday, September 16, 2016.

Local

Raw video: Plane crash at Lee's Summit airport kills two

Both occupants of a single-engine plane died when the plane crashed Tuesday at Lee’s Summit Municipal Airport, according to police. The crash was reported shortly after 6 p.m. at the airport, located in the 2700 block of Northeast Douglas Street in northern Lee’s Summit.

Editor's Choice Videos