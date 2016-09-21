Charlotte protesters flee from tear gas in confrontation with police

A dozen police officers were injured in a series of clashes after a man was fatally shot by police in Charlotte on Sept. 20.

Local

Raw video: Plane crash at Lee's Summit airport kills two

Both occupants of a single-engine plane died when the plane crashed Tuesday at Lee’s Summit Municipal Airport, according to police. The crash was reported shortly after 6 p.m. at the airport, located in the 2700 block of Northeast Douglas Street in northern Lee’s Summit.

Development

Commerce Tower becoming a 'vertical neighborhood' in downtown KC

Tour the Commerce Tower on Main at 9th and Main streets in downtown Kansas City, which the owners are calling a “vertical neighborhood.” The first phase of a $139 million renovation of the 1965 structure opens this month. Once completed next August, the tower will include apartments, retail space, offices, a bank, a university and an early learning center.

Editor's Choice Videos