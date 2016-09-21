Charlotte protesters flee from tear gas in confrontation with police

Both occupants of a single-engine plane died when the plane crashed Tuesday at Lee’s Summit Municipal Airport, according to police. The crash was reported shortly after 6 p.m. at the airport, located in the 2700 block of Northeast Douglas Street in northern Lee’s Summit.
Tour the Commerce Tower on Main at 9th and Main streets in downtown Kansas City, which the owners are calling a “vertical neighborhood.” The first phase of a $139 million renovation of the 1965 structure opens this month. Once completed next August, the tower will include apartments, retail space, offices, a bank, a university and an early learning center.