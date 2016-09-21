Tulsa police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed man

Warning: graphic content: The Tulsa Police Department released helicopter and dashcam footage showing an incident that ended with an officer shooting and killing an unarmed black man. Terence Crutcher, 40, refused orders at the scene, according to police. Police said one officer fired a stun gun and another officer fired one shot that killed Crutcher, who was black, after investigating his stalled car on Friday, September 16, 2016.
Raw video: Plane crash at Lee's Summit airport kills two

Both occupants of a single-engine plane died when the plane crashed Tuesday at Lee’s Summit Municipal Airport, according to police. The crash was reported shortly after 6 p.m. at the airport, located in the 2700 block of Northeast Douglas Street in northern Lee’s Summit.

Commerce Tower becoming a 'vertical neighborhood' in downtown KC

Tour the Commerce Tower on Main at 9th and Main streets in downtown Kansas City, which the owners are calling a “vertical neighborhood.” The first phase of a $139 million renovation of the 1965 structure opens this month. Once completed next August, the tower will include apartments, retail space, offices, a bank, a university and an early learning center.

