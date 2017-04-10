Travel

April 10, 2017 5:01 PM

Want to go to Paris on the cheap? Now’s your chance

By Kelsey Ryan

kryan@kcstar.com

If you’ve always wanted to stroll the streets of Paris, but didn’t have thousands to spend, this may be your chance.

But jump on it quickly.

European fares – even from midsize cities like Kansas City – are at some of their lowest rates right now for outbound flights in the fall.

Here are some (roundtrip!) airfares we found:

Kansas City to Paris: $431 in October

Kansas City to Milan: $398 in November

You can use Google Flights to start plugging in flexible dates on its calendar and use its maps feature to see prices for various European destinations.

 

Then, you can (quickly) book straight through the airline or your favorite booking service.

Fares start to jump in mid-May. Most of the deals are through American Airlines and its European carrier partners.

Kelsey Ryan: 816-234-4852, @kelsey_ryan

TSA's top 10 most unusual finds in 2016

Transportation Security Administration officers have kept a lot of dangerous and often times wacky items off of commercial aircraft this year. Here is their list of the top 10 most unusual finds.

Transportation Security Administration
 

Related content

Travel

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Killer whales display rare attack technique for hunting sea lions

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos