Want to go to Paris on the cheap? Now’s your chance

If you’ve always wanted to stroll the streets of Paris, but didn’t have thousands to spend, this may be your chance.
But jump on it quickly.
European fares – even from midsize cities like Kansas City – are at some of their lowest rates right now for outbound flights in the fall.
Here are some (roundtrip!) airfares we found:
Kansas City to Paris: $431 in October
Kansas City to Milan: $398 in November
You can use Google Flights to start plugging in flexible dates on its calendar and use its maps feature to see prices for various European destinations.
Then, you can (quickly) book straight through the airline or your favorite booking service.
Fares start to jump in mid-May. Most of the deals are through American Airlines and its European carrier partners.
