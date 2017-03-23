Six family-friendly hotels and resorts that connect you with outdoors, culture

1:24 Say cheese! Italian police caught thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan Pause

1:16 Little Yorkie named Lucy picks toy that's larger than herself

3:01 Overland Park woman returns to her burnt-out house near CityPlace development

1:17 KU fans show up in big numbers to watch Sweet 16 practice

2:04 KC police chief reflects on the community, Black Lives Matter

2:33 Frank Mason on teacher who flunked him: 'I'm thankful she didn't help me take the easy way out'

2:28 Purdue, KU players on keys to victory in Sweet 16 matchup

4:23 Crown Chasers episode five: Royals want to reclaim spark that changed a losing culture

1:30 Five things to know: Citywide eighth-cent sales tax on KC's April 4 ballot