All Delta Air Lines flights grounded after systems outage

1:58 'We are not afraid of immigrants,' mayor tells protesters at KCI Pause

0:44 Protesters gather at KCI airport to protest Trump's immigration order

4:52 Kansas Gov. Brownback talks about House Speaker Paul Ryan and supply-side economics

2:26 Claire Ryann, 4, and dad sing 'You've Got a Friend In Me'

1:25 Prince William and Kate's creepy thank-you to Canada

2:31 Is being a dad or a baseball player better? Royals answer questions at FanFest

3:15 The world reacts to Trump's refugee ban

1:01 K-State's Jordan Willis talks about his fit in the NFL as a 4-3 end

9:38 Analysis: Kansas 79, Kentucky 73