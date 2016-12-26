KCI traffic climbed in November for 31st consecutive month

Passenger traffic at Kansas City International Airport climbed 6.6 percent in November from a year earlier, while travel increased 5.4 percent through the first 11 months of 2016.
The Kansas City Aviation Department, in its latest monthly report, said that 926,293 passengers arrived and departed through KCI gates last month, marking the 31st consecutive month of traffic growth.
Year to date through November, 10.14 million passengers traveled in and out of KCI, the department said.
The department said November’s activity was “highlighted by a very smooth Thanksgiving travel period.”
