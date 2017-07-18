Blair Kerkhoff’s favorite stuff: A certain Boulevard beer, happy hour, arboretum

Here’s what sportswriter Blair Kerkhoff is into right now:
Beer and bourbon in one
Several years ago, a restaurant mixed a shandy of wheat beer, lemonade and lemon-flavored rum. It inspired a few creations of my own, and the one I enjoyed the most involved Boulevard Pale Ale and bourbon. I enjoyed the strong flavor, especially in the fall and winter. Then Boulevard created the Bourbon Barrel Quad, and I no longer craft my own beverage. A four-pack of this exceptional brew is pricey, which makes it an ideal gift, kids.
“Master of None”
TV watching isn’t what it used to be, is it? You’d wait all week for a favorite (“All in the Family,” “Sanford and Son,” “The Carol Burnett Show,” to name a few that date me), and missing an episode meant waiting for summer reruns. Today, access Netflix or Amazon Prime and devour an entire season in one sitting. The networks still plug away, but among the current favorites from our couch are “Master of None” and “The Americans.”
Happy hour
I’m not sure when my wife, Karen, and I started favoring happy hours, but the modern day early-bird special gets our business, especially when a recent visit set us back a mere $29, with tip. We have some go-tos, like Pinstripes and Gaslight Grill off 135th Street, but will travel for a good menu and drink specials.
Overland Park Arboretum
The marvel about these idyllic 300 acres off 179th street is how enjoyable the park is for big events (Stems, Botanical Brewfest, Luminary Walk) and no events, when it’s the most peaceful place in the Kansas City area. A bargain at $3 admission, and even more so on free Tuesdays.
Newspapers
Yeah, big news, newspaper person likes newspapers. But I was recently reminded of their impact when my dad surprised my mom with a 60th anniversary notice in their local paper. She was thrilled, he beamed and younger family member shared … on social media.
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
Comments