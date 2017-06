facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:35 Pepper, a charming little robot, will tell you about Fishtech Pause 3:00 Life is 'one hell of a ride' for south Kansas City woman 1:06 Photographer’s choice: A selection of work from The Star’s Jill Toyoshiba 1:50 Kauffman Foundation's 1 Million Cups turns five years old 1:38 Royals PA announcer Mike McCartney: Calling hot dog race started as a joke 3:17 70-year-old Rich Talavera is an 'American Ninja Warrior' 5:22 Cuddly critters: Baby animals at KC Zoo get extra TLC 1:51 Helping families shaken by violence 2:06 Jim Cosgrove, 'Mr. Stinky Feet' sings his signature tune 1:46 Dog lifts spirits of young patients at Children's Mercy Hospital Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email For the Spirit section, Kansas City Star staff photographer David Eulitt shares some of his favorite photos of 2017 to date. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

For the Spirit section, Kansas City Star staff photographer David Eulitt shares some of his favorite photos of 2017 to date. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star