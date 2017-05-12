Everything’s coming up rainbows for Ampersand Design Studio

Lots of new products & projects keep rolling out both locally & nationally from Ampersand Design Studio, founded by Morgan Georgie & Carrie Kiefer. (Wink & a nudge: You probably noticed how we got symbolic here.)
Designs are inspired by Georgie’s and Kiefer’s childhoods and their own kids’ imaginations. In addition to their latest Retro Kansas City T-shirt, this past week Ampersand debuted 3-inch iron-on patches in its signature pop colors and patterns, a fun addition to backpacks, denim and ball caps. Not only are the patches designed locally, they’re manufactured in the area, too.
“We have loved growing our collaborations and partnerships in Kansas City,” Georgie said. “Its been rewarding,” Kiefer added.
The local synergy includes a T-shirt collection with the Bunker in Westport, a candle with Coveted Home on the Country Club Plaza and a collaboration with Happy Habitat for eco throw blankets. Ampersand gift wrap, serving pieces and glassware are available at Pink Antlers Studio. All five Made in Kansas City stores and Urban Provisions carry Ampersand goods, as does Souvenear, the Kansas City company that sells local goods in vending machines. The West Elm store on the Plaza carries Ampersand art prints, platters and totes in its local section.
Nationally, Ampersand continues to design new bedding, wall art and rug collections for the children’s home furnishings company Land of Nod. This past year, Ampersand designed the rainbow ceiling mural and feature wall of a new boutique Land of Nod store outside of Boston. It also licensed art for calendars, planners and journals at Target, Staples and Walgreens.
Later this month, Ampersand will be in New York for Field Trip, an invitation-only pattern-and-illustration trade show it debuted last year with other studios.
More & more hits keep coming.
Comments