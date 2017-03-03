KC artist Kemet the Phantom performs 'Get Out (The Streetcar Song)'

Kemet the Phantom featuring The Pharoahs perform a funk-inspired ode to Kansas City's streetcar.
Candidate pop and squirrel gravy

Before the McClurg Jam session recently in southwest Missouri, Larry Shumate talked about growing up near the McClurg Store and getting free soda pop or ice cream treats bought by local political candidates.

Art Deco historic design continues for Hotel Phillips

Overlooking the lobby is a gilded 11-foot likeness of the goddess of Dawn the helps set the ambiance to the art deco design in the main lobby of the newly restored historic Hotel Phillips that provides a glimpse into the past by maintaining the architectural significance of the building while providing new amenities for guests.

Tears and cheers at Royals FanFest

Royals FanFest in Bartle Hall was filled with mixed emotions on Friday. Fans were sad over the loss of Yordano Ventura but there was plenty of fun to be had and autographs to gather to help people look forward to the upcoming season.

