KC artist Kemet the Phantom performs 'Get Out (The Streetcar Song)'

Before the McClurg Jam session recently in southwest Missouri, Larry Shumate talked about growing up near the McClurg Store and getting free soda pop or ice cream treats bought by local political candidates.
A street named for Betty Jean Jennings Bartick on Cerner’s Innovations campus, under construction in south Kansas City, will honor a Northwest Missouri State graduate who helped develop the historic ENIAC computer. Coincidentally, she’s a relative of a current Cerner employee.
Overlooking the lobby is a gilded 11-foot likeness of the goddess of Dawn the helps set the ambiance to the art deco design in the main lobby of the newly restored historic Hotel Phillips that provides a glimpse into the past by maintaining the architectural significance of the building while providing new amenities for guests.
Royals FanFest in Bartle Hall was filled with mixed emotions on Friday. Fans were sad over the loss of Yordano Ventura but there was plenty of fun to be had and autographs to gather to help people look forward to the upcoming season.
Paul Francis developed his SpiraFlex technology that helped astronauts combat muscle and bone loss in space. His new product, the DoubleFlex Portable Gym, uses the same technology to take the weight out of lifting weights.
Jerry Vest's Have Guns...Will Rent costume and props rental business is in the same building with his auto frame straightening business at 1313 State Avenue in Kansas City, Kan. He gives a tour of just a few of the weapons he has for rent.