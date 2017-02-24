Remembering the military roles of African Americans in World War I

More than 350,000 African-Americans served in the armed forces during World War I, defending democracy and rights they were denied at home. Army veterans Sidney Malone and Joe Mattox, members of the American Legion Wayne Miner Post 149 in Kansas City, say they are proud of all the men and women who served in the military and are focused on remembering the African Americans who served during WWI, including Malone’s grandfather.