Knuckleheads' Green Rooms provide comfort to traveling bands

Overlooking the lobby is a gilded 11-foot likeness of the goddess of Dawn the helps set the ambiance to the art deco design in the main lobby of the newly restored historic Hotel Phillips that provides a glimpse into the past by maintaining the architectural significance of the building while providing new amenities for guests.
Royals FanFest in Bartle Hall was filled with mixed emotions on Friday. Fans were sad over the loss of Yordano Ventura but there was plenty of fun to be had and autographs to gather to help people look forward to the upcoming season.
Paul Francis developed his SpiraFlex technology that helped astronauts combat muscle and bone loss in space. His new product, the DoubleFlex Portable Gym, uses the same technology to take the weight out of lifting weights.
Retired Kansas City Chiefs and pro football Hall of Famer Will Shields says he's been keeping pretty busy with work at the NFL league office, his 68’s Inside Sports fitness and training center, the Will to Succeed foundation a new program, Will To Do It, and his kids. Shields also plays pick up basketball as often as he can.
The Geese Police company uses highly-trained border collies to keep geese out of commercial and residential properties. The owner of Geese Police David Swickard explained that border collies' wolf-like glance is seen as a predator threat to geese.
An assortment of rare dolls, books, and toys will be on display at The Over the Rainbow: Toys from the Land of Oz that will be opening January 14th at The National Museum of Toys and Miniatures in Kansas City. Frank Buam’s vision for the Woozy character in The Patchwork Girl of Oz in 1913, is the first known mass produced toy to promote a film is part of the display.
Friends and several Independence Center mall walkers threw Ray McCallop a surprise 98th birthday Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. Then they walked the mall. The Kansas City resident has been mall walking for more than 30 years.