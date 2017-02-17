Knuckleheads' Green Rooms provide comfort to traveling bands

Frank Hicks talks about how he tries to be good host to traveling bands when they play at his bar in Kansas City's East Bottoms.
Scott Canon The Kansas City Star

Spirit

Art Deco historic design continues for Hotel Phillips

Overlooking the lobby is a gilded 11-foot likeness of the goddess of Dawn the helps set the ambiance to the art deco design in the main lobby of the newly restored historic Hotel Phillips that provides a glimpse into the past by maintaining the architectural significance of the building while providing new amenities for guests.

Royals

Tears and cheers at Royals FanFest

Royals FanFest in Bartle Hall was filled with mixed emotions on Friday. Fans were sad over the loss of Yordano Ventura but there was plenty of fun to be had and autographs to gather to help people look forward to the upcoming season.

Spirit

Catching up with pro football Hall of Famer Will Shields

Retired Kansas City Chiefs and pro football Hall of Famer Will Shields says he's been keeping pretty busy with work at the NFL league office, his 68’s Inside Sports fitness and training center, the Will to Succeed foundation a new program, Will To Do It, and his kids. Shields also plays pick up basketball as often as he can.

Spirit

A rare collection of Wizard of Oz toys, dolls and books to be on display

An assortment of rare dolls, books, and toys will be on display at The Over the Rainbow: Toys from the Land of Oz that will be opening January 14th at The National Museum of Toys and Miniatures in Kansas City. Frank Buam’s vision for the Woozy character in The Patchwork Girl of Oz in 1913, is the first known mass produced toy to promote a film is part of the display.

Entertainment Videos