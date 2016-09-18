Go behind the scenes in The Kansas City Star’s Press Pavilion

Twenty police dogs and their handlers participated in a competition that included dogs traversing obstacles, following their handlers’ directions and biting “bad guys” wearing padded clothing. A protective fence separated competitors from a large crowd of spectators at Kansas City’s South Patrol station.
The Washington Department of Ecology has a plan to help reduce carbon pollution. Reducing carbon pollution helps slow climate change. This video explains how capping and reducing these emissions can protect our air, water supplies, and food for future generations.
Donald Trump said that President Obama was born in the United States during an event at Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. on September 16, 2016. He also claimed that the birther issue was started by Hillary Clinton's campaign when she ran for president in 2008.
City Year Kansas City holds opening day ceremonies on Friday at the Kansas City Public Library's Plaza branch. The program is sending 50 AmeriCorps members into five urban Kansas City schools to serve as mentors for students.