Mormon church pulling high-school-age boys from Boy Scouts

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will begin cutting its support for programs for high-school-age Boy Scouts — a move the church said Thursday had nothing to do with the Scouts’ increasingly liberal stance on gay and transgender youth.
Mormon Church troops ages 14 to 18 currently number 130,000 boys in a teen program called Varsity and Venturing, the Los Angeles Times reported. The church said it will stop participating in that program but will continue to enroll 8- to 13-year-old boys in the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts.
The Varsity and Venturing program for older youth has been “historically difficult to implement within the church,” an LDS statement said. The Utah-based church announced it would create its own scouting initiatives for teen boys.
The Boy Scouts began admitting gay Scouts in 2013 and transgender youth this year. The Mormon Church has not publicly objected to either decision.
The announcement comes on the heels of a decision by the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas to begin severing ties with Girl Scouts. The Catholic archdiocese said it was switching its support to a Christian-based scouting program, American Heritage Girls.
American Heritage Girls, founded in 1995, have become an option for those who say the Girl Scouts have become too liberal and have relationships with organizations that support abortion rights and do not share traditional family values — allegations the Girl Scouts deny.
Rick Montgomery: 816-234-4410, @rmontgomery_r
Comments