Overland Park Jewish campus among those receiving bomb threats nationwide

Jewish community centers in more than a dozen states — including Kansas — received bomb threats Wednesday, causing evacuations in numerous cases.
At least 32 Jewish institutions reported getting threats made via phone, mostly from a live caller with a woman’s voice. Two weeks ago, similar threats were received at 16 locations but the call was usually a recording. Jewish institutions in seven states reportedly evacuated hundreds of people.
Security officials say live calls signal greater danger than a robocall. None of the threatened institutions found a bomb.
In Kansas, the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City’s campus in Overland Park received a threat, according to an email sent to members.
“You may have heard news reports of several bomb threats today to Jewish Community Centers around the country, including Kansas City,” said Jim Sluyter, the center’s president and CEO.
“Overland Park Police Department was on the scene immediately. A comprehensive search of the entire facility was performed. It was determined there was no credible threat to any of the organizations located at our Jewish Community Campus, including our J.”
Sluyter said the center remains “in constant contact with local and national security personnel and law enforcement and we can assure you the safety and security of our members and staff is of the utmost importance.”
“We have security measures in place and are trained and prepared,” he said.
Safety concerns may be heightened locally because of the 2014 shooting rampage at two Overland Park Jewish facilities, including the Jewish Community Center campus.
Nationwide, some institutions that received threats Wednesday did not evacuate, depending upon local law enforcement protocol. The Anti-Defamation League issued a security advisory to Jewish institutions across the country, urging caution.
“Although so far these threats do not appear to be credible, we are recommending that Jewish communal institutions review their security procedures and remain in close contact with law enforcement,” Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan A. Greenblatt said. “While each incident needs to be taken seriously and investigated closely, thus far we are not aware of any of these threats being substantiated.”
According to the Anti-Defamation League, threats were received at Jewish Community Centers in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.
Paul Goldenberg, the director of Secure Community Networks, which advises Jewish institutions on security, told JTA his organization is talking with federal authorities regarding the incidents. He said many groups have seen an increase in threats lately on multiple platforms, particularly on social media.
“The neo-Nazi or white supremacist hate groups seem to be becoming much more vocal,” Goldenberg said. “Their threats are much more specific, in some cases they’re calling for armed marches ... In some cases, leaving very specific threats against Jewish communities — bombing threats, harassment.”
The Sabes Jewish Community Center in St. Louis Park, Minn., was evacuated Wednesday following one of the threats. Students reported huddling outside amid snow cover, with some children having been forced to leave the building in the middle of swimming class. They were still wet in their swimming suits and shoeless, with older students reportedly giving them jackets to warm up.
The Star staff contributed to this report.
