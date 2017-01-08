Martin Luther King Jr. interfaith service

Darryl Burton told the congregation that he was very angry and very upset for many years. But by following Jesus’ teachings, he learned how to forgive and love people he believed hated him, as well as people he hated.
A Columbia church's lawsuit against the state of Missouri will be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court. The suit alleges the state discriminated against Trinity Lutheran in denying it a grant available to make play areas safer.
Catholic priest Carl Kabat, one of the original Plowshares Eight, appeared in Kansas City Municipal Court for splashing red paint on the door of the Honeywell plant in South Kansas City. "It's a place of death," Kabat says.
Kansas City area residents, including the Rev. C.L. Bachus, reacted to the news that a shooter in Dallas killed five police officers and wounded seven others Thursday night during a protest over fatal police shootings of black men in other states.
About 40 local clergy members gathered Friday AME Zion Church at 2828 Prospect Ave. to mourn lives lost amid growing tension and violence between law enforcement and black communities across the United States.
Clergy members of the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph clergy surrounded the altar as the congregation sang "You Are Mine" at the beginning of a Service of Lament at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception as a public apology for decades of sexual abuse committed by diocesan priests.