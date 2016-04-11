Celebrating 101 years of Beverly Cleary: Here’s why we still adore her

Editor's note: This is a column from last year, when Beverly Cleary turned 100 years old.

How peaceful it was to be left alone in school. She could read without trying to hide her book under her desk or behind a bigger book.

When I was a little girl, I knew exactly how third-grader Ramona Quimby felt about reading. It was that magical time, or as Ramona put it, the best part of the day. I, too, was a bookworm and a pest. I had a flashlight under the blankets and stayed up late taking in page after page of Beverly Cleary’s books.

Cleary knew exactly what she was doing when she made reading Ramona’s passion. Inspired by letters from children who participated in Drop Everything and Read activities, Cleary first mentioned it in “Ramona Quimby, Age 8.”

On Tuesday we celebrate not only D.E.A.R. Day, a reminder to make reading a daily priority, but also the 100th birthday of the woman who inspired it, Beverly Cleary. The children’s author plans to treat herself with a slice of carrot cake “because I like it,” she told The Washington Post.

Now living at a Northern California retirement home, Cleary doesn’t write anymore. But she enjoys crossword puzzles and time with her family. And she spends her days reading.

I’m not surprised by her continued love of books. When I spoke to her 10 years ago for her 90th birthday, she told me she wants her fans to be lifelong readers. And it starts at home.

“I have very pleasant memories of the days when my mother read aloud,” she told me. “We didn’t have television and radio at that time, and she would read to my father and me. I certainly think reading is something that should be encouraged.”

Her first book, “Henry Huggins,” was published in 1950. Between then and 1995, she wrote more than 35 books, and they’ve sold more than 85 million copies and counting.

About a year ago the Kansas City Public Library replaced the Cleary collection downtown. Already, the books are looking, eh, loved.

That’s the thing about her writing. She creates characters that kids can relate to.

She was once a librarian. And one day a young boy asked her, “Where are the books about kids like us?” So she wrote books for the kinds of kids she knew.

“I remember reading the Ramona series in the back corner of my elementary school library,” says Alyssa Miele, assistant editor at Cleary’s publisher, HarperCollins. “The books felt so personal — as if I was the only one who understood Ramona Quimby, and she was the only one who understood me. Like we were in a special club.

“But now that I work on Beverly Cleary’s books, it’s so apparent that her books are anything but exclusive. They are far-reaching, transcending the gender, race and economic backgrounds of her readers. She speaks to the universal human experience in such a simple, accessible way that has, and will continue to, reach straight into the hearts of the children who seek refuge in her pages.”

Cleary, an only child, realized all her characters had no siblings. So she gave Henry Huggins’ friend Beezus a mischievous little sister: Ramona. The name came easily. Someone called out “Ramona,” while she working on the book and our favorite pest was born.

Although Ramona is Cleary’s favorite character (and mine), Cleary says she didn’t act like her while growing up in rural Oregon.

“I was a well-behaved little girl, not that I wanted to be,” she told The Associated Press. “At the age of Ramona, in those days, children played outside. We played hopscotch and jump rope, and I loved them and always had scraped knees.”

Cleary clearly stayed in touch with her inner child as she wrote her books. And she never felt the need to preach larger lessons.

“As a child, I very much objected to books that tried to teach me something,” she told The New York Times. “I just wanted to read for pleasure, and I did. But if a book tried to teach me, I returned it to the library.”

I spoke to a few local Cleary fans, and they all agree that though she is turning 100, the literary memories are timeless.

Cristin Blunt, a Shawnee Mission School District teacher, says she can’t remember what she had for lunch, but she remembers Ramona in great detail from when she was a kid.

“I discovered Beverly Cleary on the shelves of Santa Fe Elementary School. To get to Cleary, I had to lay belly down in the stacks, ensuring a slight rug burn on my knees from the burnt orange carpet,” says Blunt, 35. “The Ramona books were on the top of the list for being snatched by glue-dried hands. It’s odd to remember that ‘Ramona Quimby, Age 8’ was bound in red with white lettering, and the complete dissatisfaction felt when someone got to renew the book, creating an even longer wait. … A good author does that, though –– a good author stays with you.”

Tim Whitson grew up in small-town Iowa, he tells me on his break at the Kansas City Public Library downtown. He’s in charge of keeping the place intact. But as we sit in the kids section of the library, there’s a childlike shine in his eyes when he talks about Cleary.

As a kid, his teacher read a lot of the Ramona books to the class, but it is “The Mouse and the Motorcycle” he remembers the most fondly.

“I’m a motorcycle guy, and I think maybe that had something to do with it,” he says. “Her books are timeless, and the life lessons and struggles the characters go through are the same today as they were in 1952. She had a 50-year writing career. Isn’t that amazing?”

Crystal Faris, director of youth and family engagement at the downtown book haven, also loved “The Mouse and the Motorcycle.” But Cleary didn’t just introduce Faris to quirky characters.

“I saw Beverly Cleary speak when I was in the fourth grade,” Faris says. “It was my first realization that authors are people that exist, and what I remember the most is, she said she was a librarian.”

On her 100th birthday, turn a page for the woman who has nurtured generations of readers, at least one librarian, a biker and a few Ramonas, too.