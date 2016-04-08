Jeneé Osterheldt gets to 'Go Ape' at the new Swope Park adventure course

I’m watching a tree dance in the wind at Swope Park. It sways as the leaves sing the softest song.
And if I weren’t standing on a tiny platform 40 feet high and praying to God for my life, I’d think it was beautiful.
But my heart beats too fast and hard for me to be Zen in this moment. I have a rope bridge ahead of me with very little hand support. So I thank my hot-pink Adidas Boost for their flexibility and grip. Because no matter how hard I want to believe I am daring like Beyoncé, today I’m just trying to survive like Donkey Kong in these trees.
At Go Ape, the new treetop adventure course opening Saturday in Swope Park, it’s all about monkeying around wobbly ladders, Tarzan swings, every kind of bridge you can imagine (crisscross footing, metal rings, ropes, logs), plank crossings and zip line after zip line to get you back to the ground.
2,532
Feet of zip line, spead over five lines
39
Obstacles at least 40 feet above ground
30
Length, in feet, of the Tarzan swings into cargo nets
2
Hours needed to complete the entire course
But you don’t get to go gorillas until you’ve completed your safety course and been properly strapped into your harness. It takes about 20 minutes to learn the right way to use your “trolley,” hold your handles and navigate the two-hour adventure.
And then you’re on your own. Five stations lie ahead, and each one gets a little higher and a bit scarier.
“You have to trust yourself that you can do it,” says James Lewis, my 27-year-old instructor, who used to work at Zip KC — the other zip line experience in town. “A lot of people downplay their abilities, but 99 percent of people who try will be able to finish. You just have to get out of your own head and be at one with the obstacle course.”
He’s right. More than anything, it’s about teamwork — with yourself. So from way above Swope Park, with trees shaking their limbs all around me, I say a little prayer, tug on my harness and slowly move across the bridge with no net. When I make it across, a log swing awaits. At first glance, I think you’ve got to have that Misty Copeland/Gabby Douglas type of balance to get across. My nerves creep into my throat.
I’ve told you all before: I’m no adrenaline junkie. Roller coasters, heights and high-risk activities are not my jam. But it’s my job to push myself. And I’m grateful. Because after two hours, a nonstop conversation with God and inspiration from my editor (who is beasting this course just a couple of months after beating down cancer), I make it to the fifth and final obstacle.
Sgt. Joey Roberts and a few officers from Kansas City Mounted Patrol, headquartered nearby, are on this adventure with us. When I get stuck before the Tarzan swing, everyone is cheering me on. “You can do it,” one guy says. “If you were really a scaredy cat you would have quit a long time ago.” Another chimes in with his own version of an old R. Kelly song, “Her miiiiiiind’s telling her no,” he sings. That cracks me up. I’m living a Dave Chappelle skit and laughing so hard I can’t even take my anxiety seriously. They count me down, and I submit to the jump.
For a few seconds, I’m soaring. My fear is the only thing falling away. When I latch onto the rope wall, I am new. There are only a few bridges left before the zip line finale. And for the first time since we began, I am zooming through. Now I can enjoy the breeze on my face. I stand and appreciate the lush green trees and the way they wiggle in the wind.
When I latch on to the last zip line for my 500-foot glide, I don’t need two minutes to talk myself into it. But I still say a quick “amen,” because bravery is always better with faith, and I let go. I let out a rebel yell and almost go full Billy Idol, because when it comes to facing your fears I say, “More, more, more.”
Jeneé Osterheldt: 816-234-4380, josterheldt@kcstar.com, @jeneeinkc
Go Ape
The treetop adventure course opens Saturday at 7331 Oakwood Drive in Swope Park. Tarzan swings, zip lines and obstacle courses await. Admission is $49 to $58 (ages 16 and older) and $29 to $38 (ages 10 to 15). Must be at least 55 inches tall.
Hours and days vary. A portion of the proceeds go to Kansas City parks. For more information and to book a course, visit goape.com.
