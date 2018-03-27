I love water parks, but I'll never go to Schlitterbahn again

On one of those overcast hot and humid summer days when the rain comes and goes, I spent a day at Schlitterbahn water park with 10-year-old Micah.





I don’t see him and his parents — my old friends — that often. But ever since he was a baby, I've treated him like my nephew: indulgently.

I bought him his first Jordans before he could walk. He used to snuggle up to a red lion blanky I gave him. We watched "Cars" together.

So at Schlitterbahn that day in 2016 I floated some with my grown-up friends, but Micah had most of my attention. If he wanted to ride it, we rode it. I’m scared of roller coasters. I loathe amusement parks. But water parks and water slides? I could do that. Except for one ride: Verrückt.

Even when the 17-story water slide was being built in Kansas City, Kan., it looked more chilling than thrilling.

Our visit was weeks before 10-year old Caleb Schwab died on that slide. This was before we could ever imagine Schlitterbahn executives would be charged with second degree murder, child endangerment and aggravated battery.

This was when I was simply afraid to plunge down 168 feet at 70 miles per hour. “You know Verrückt is German for insane, right?” I told Micah.

He didn’t care, not even when his dad told him no. Micah, with his sleepy brown eyes wide awake with determination, said we were going to ride that slide.

Luckily, Verrückt was closed that day, because of the weather, we guessed.

So our fearless leader led us elsewhere. Climb up a 42-foot tower three times to ensure we ride the Wolfpack, Bahnzai Pipeline and Black Knight tube? Check. Dodge a few bees and make our way up the 60 feet of steps to hold onto a mat and scream all the way down the Twister but walk back up again to delight down the dark tube of the Whirlwind? Check.

I even partook in the Storm Blaster, a ride I’ve always considered a hustle. You think you’re in a lazy river, only to float your way onto a conveyor belt and be dropped three stories before bouncing back up and twisting through a tunnel that eventually delivers you to the promised pool with a splash of relief.

This kid was fearless and delirious with fun the way only kids can be. He didn’t care about the sun playing peek-a-boo with the sky. The bees didn’t bother him. We were going to ride the waves of the Torrent River and like it.

And we did. Still, he was bummed about Verrückt. He kept telling me about how cool it was while I silently thanked God it was closed. But that was back when I just thought my coaster phobia was the problem, a month before the water park turned into a horror show.

I wish it had been closed the day Caleb Schwab climbed those stairs that Sunday in August 2016.

I wish I now felt confident enough to return to Schlitterbahn and take a lazy river day.

I wish I believed the company didn’t rush through the building process for the hype.

I don’t.

Schlitterbahn is already selling tickets for its summer season, starting May 25, despite this week's murder charges and last week's horrific 47-page involuntary manslaughter indictment a Wyandotte County grand jury lodged against Schlitterbahn and one of its former executives.

I know, innocent until proven guilty. I know amusement park injuries and deaths happen and rides still stand. In 1995, 14-year-old Ryan Bielby tragically fell to her death from the Timber Wolf roller coaster at Worlds of Fun.

But the indictment is hard to read and still believe in the water park. If Schlitterbahn really didn’t follow industry safety standards, ignored warnings and lacked expertise in designing the ride that decapitated a little boy, it must be closed.

We cannot trust this company to ensure the thrill of our lives doesn’t become the end our lives.

Schlitterbahn said it would tear down Verruckt, but the water slide has remained standing as law enforcement investigated the death of Caleb Schwab. File









