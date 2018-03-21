John Brown's defaced statue is wrapped in a body bag. So is our hope for justice

I just wanted to see him. I needed to put my eyes on the statue of John Brown, the abolitionist who fought and killed in an attempt to abolish slavery.
I wanted to see if anyone had scrubbed away the swastika on his forehead and the words “Hail Satan” on his beard, scrawled by vandals over the weekend.
“Erected to the memory of John Brown by a grateful people" is etched at the base of this memorial near the historic Quindaro Township site in Kansas City, Kan. The racist with a Sharpie crossed out "people" and replaced it with "nigger."
On Tuesday, I wanted to see if the Italian marble had been made clean. If all the other markings were gone.
Never miss a local story.
And even if they weren't, I wanted to see our painful American truth. That’s the point of monuments. They pay tribute. They lock our history in granite, bronze and laser-cut steel.
So even if Brown was covered in hate, I wanted to bear witness to our racist, divided past and present.
“Not everything that is faced can be changed,” James Baldwin once said, “but nothing can be changed until it is faced.”
He's still standing. But he is blanketed in shame by a blue bag and bound at the feet. Brown's statue looked like a standing body bag. Police stood nearby, making it look even more like the scene of a murder. I couldn't help but imagine Brown's hanging.
In 1859, four years after his adventures to prevent the expansion of slavery in Kansas, he tried to take over Harpers Ferry in West Virginia. But he was thwarted by none other than legendary slaver and beloved confederate Robert E. Lee and company.
Like Nat Turner 30 years before him, Brown was captured, tried and convicted of treason and murder. They hanged him on Dec. 2, 1859.
Because he wielded his weapons off a battlefield, he’s been labeled insane, a domestic terrorist. Had he waited two years for the Civil War, would we question his "by any means necessary" fight against slavery?
We celebrate slavers on our money and in our monuments. We call Confederates war heroes. We talk about how the North went to battle against the South.
But we rarely talk about slavery for what it was: rape, murder, torture, human theft. Slavery, itself, is violence. Is it not an act of terrorism, a treason against humanity?
To others, like the people of Quindaro who paid to build the nation's very first statue of Brown, the man who killed pro-slavery settlers was a hero.
As I stared at this body-bagged statue, I couldn't stop the goosebumps from crawling across my arms or the chill creeping up my neck. I struggled to breathe.
Officials hoped to have the memorial cleaned on Wednesday, but nothing can cover the truth of our past or present. That statue stands among the rubble of what was once Western University, the first African-American university west of the Mississippi River.
Quindaro was once a stop on the Underground Railroad, once a hub of unity in the fight against injustice. The history is so beautiful and important that the final touches are being put on paperwork to consider it a National Historic Landmark.
But in the shadow of that body bag, I thought of a thousand deaths: the lynchings of black people, the murders of unarmed black people, the deportation of Dreamers, the injustices we turn blind eyes to every day.
Just last week, someone wrapped up a black Barbie in red and white polka dot wrapping paper and wrote nigger on it, among other things, and placed it in a mailbox. The 7-year-old Independence girl who usually checks the mail didn't that day. Her grandma found it.
This is the world that little girl lives in:
Munir Zanial of Wichita, an engineer for Spirit Aerosystems, was reported to the FBI last September because someone mistook his Malaysian flag as an American flag "desecrated with ISIS symbols."
Lawrence scientist Syed A. Jamal was locked up for weeks for overstaying his visa. He hugged his family for the first time on Tuesday but still faces the threat of deportation.
Kids across the country are forced to participate in mass-shooting drills but were punished for protesting weak gun laws.
We must continue to fight with the passion of John Brown. I'm not suggesting a murderous spirit, but a committed one.
In 1881, Frederick Douglass paid tribute to the freedom fighter.
"The true question is," Douglass asked, "did John Brown draw his sword against slavery and thereby lose his life in vain? And to this I answer ten thousand times, No! No man fails, or can fail, who so grandly gives himself and all he has to a righteous cause."
It is not enough to send our thoughts and prayers and shake our heads in time of tragedy and injustice. If we are not giving the fight for justice our all, we've already stuffed our equality in a body bag and hung our humanity out to dry.
Comments