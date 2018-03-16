Gay teens are more than flamboyant sidekicks or tragic victims. 'Love, Simon'

SHARE COPY LINK Everyone deserves a great love story. But for seventeen-year old Simon Spier it’s a little more complicated: he’s yet to tell his family or friends he’s gay and he doesn’t actually know the identity of the anonymous classmate he’s fallen for online. 20th Century Fox Monty Davis

Everyone deserves a great love story. But for seventeen-year old Simon Spier it’s a little more complicated: he’s yet to tell his family or friends he’s gay and he doesn’t actually know the identity of the anonymous classmate he’s fallen for online. 20th Century Fox Monty Davis