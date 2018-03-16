Gay teens are more than flamboyant sidekicks or tragic victims. 'Love, Simon'

They're huddled together in their movie seats sipping one large Cherry Icee through two straws.
Throughout the film, they've been whispering the way besties do, quietly catching the feels over "Love, Simon."
He thinks Simon (Nick Robinson) is cute. She's already claimed Abby (Alexandra Shipp) as her girlfriend.
Daniel Long and Autumn Groom are basking in this milestone: a gay teen romance in wide release outside of the art house.
Decades ago, John Hughes mastered the art of teen love stories. But the genre is still built on the same premise: Straight white girl meets straight white guy. They face hurdles. They laugh. They cry. They fall in love. It's a fairy tale.
But how often do we see gay teens in a "happily ever after"? We don't. Until now.
Usually when gay teens fall in love in the movies, "the happy ending is normally a message about loving yourself," Daniel tells me. "Or it ends in unrequited love or death."
"Love, Simon," directed by Greg Berlanti, is based on Becky Albertalli's 2015 YA novel "Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda." It's the story of 17-year-old Simon Spier, a high school senior who hasn’t come out. But when an anonymous classmate blogs about being gay and closeted, the two build an online relationship.
It's not a stretch. Nearly 75 percent of LGBTQ youth say they are more honest about themselves online than in the real world, according to the Human Rights Campaign.
Daniel's father, Larry Long, says movies like this help diffuse shame.
"Dan had very few gay role models," says Larry, a Prairie Village psychologist. "You hear from non-affirming people, 'Why do you have to flaunt your sexuality?' Well, why do you have to flaunt your heterosexualism? If you want to enhance shame, you keep it in the dark. The whole idea about pride and out is about defeating the shame."
And the clichés.
Marginalized communities see it all the time: Their roles are reduced to stereotypes, and the stories about them are tragic or after-school special preachy. And if you only see people a certain way on screen, its what you expect off screen.
"Queer culture is more than party culture and hypersexuality," says Daniel, a senior at Shawnee Mission East High School and president of the Gay Straight Alliance there. "There's more than that beautiful pool boy look and six-pack of abs. There's this emphasis placed on gay people being well groomed and into high fashion, having high voices and being weak or sissies. We're more than that."
Simon is relatable because he is so ordinary, with his all-hoodie wardrobe and calm energy.
"I'm a slob," Daniel admits. "I don't slur my words or do make-up. A girl found out I was gay and was like. 'OMG, you are gay? Be my best friend. Let's go to the mall.' It's like if you are gay you are supposed to be this omnipotent, all-knowing fashion god."
Unlike Simon, Daniel isn't closeted. He came out to his family when he was just 10 years old. He cried because he feared he would be rejected.
"My family is really supportive and wonderful," he says. "They give me confidence. But I didn't come out at school. I struggled with being OK with who I am. I lied about dating girls. There was such an expectation to find a girl and have a girlfriend."
When he was 15, a girl asked him to a dance while he was sitting in the school cafeteria.
"I said no, and she stormed off and told everyone she knew I was gay," he said. "I was outed. It was a scary experience. I thought I was going to have to change schools. I didn't get to come out on my own. I was thrown to the curb. But that's how I came to join GSA, and now I help other kids."
But it's not exactly smooth sailing. It's high school.
"I think the hardest thing was facing my bullies," he says. "I heard kids walking behind me and talking about what I might like, and I confronted them. I told them to stop."
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 34 percent of LGBTQ students are being bullied at school or online, and more than 40 percent have considered suicide.
"I'm lucky," Daniel says. "I have a safe and supportive environment. But most kids don't. The Midwest is not the best place to be gay. You can still be legally discriminated against at your job on the state level here. It's difficult."
Autumn, Daniel's best friend, says coming out shouldn't be a big thing. For her, it wasn't. It helped that her dad is bisexual.
"You come home with someone you like and say, 'Dad this is my partner.' This is how it should be," she says. "It shouldn't be a coming out story."
But she thinks movies like "Love, Simon" can help others.
"We grow up seeing romance between two straight people, so that's how it's supposed to be," she says. "It goes back to representation. We should see all types of relationships because that is how it can be."
Daniel says he plans to see "Love, Simon" as many times as possible. He's taking friends and will tell everyone at school. He's already planning on buying the DVD.
After the movie, he and Autumn leave the theater full of love and laughter and affirmation.
"I'm done living in a world where I don't get to be who I am," Simon says in the film. "I deserve a great love story."
So do Daniel and Autumn and anyone who has a heart.
