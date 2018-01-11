Revenge porn is the real issue in the Greitens scandal, not his affair

0:42 Confession to an affair, but denial of blackmail allegations Pause

1:50 15 things to look forward to on 'Grown-ish'

2:32 How to say goodbye to the car you love

2:11 Sisters put meat on the table with their guns

1:03 Barack Obama on David Letterman's new Netflix show (teaser clip)

0:32 Watch: Prius tries to outrun flash flooding coming down hill in Burbank, Ca.

3:00 Gov. Eric Greitens called for tax cuts at State of the State speech

0:48 Tide Pods: the new Internet challenge

2:33 Arkansas police release footage of fatal shooting of teen