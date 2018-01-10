Breaking up is hard to do: I finally bid farewell to my beloved, my VW Beetle

More Videos 1:37 Pistol packin’ grandma carries for personal safety Pause 2:25 Woman says she witnessed police shooting 1:11 California firefighters rescue girl from Montecito mudflow 1:46 What does KU coach Bill Self think about Malik Newman's breakout game? 2:50 Anchorman Rene Knott after 'thug' comment: 'I will just be me' 1:34 This is the Andy Reid coaching tree 2:37 Chiefs' Andy Reid reflects on Wild Card playoff loss: 'We've got to do better' 0:26 Police investigate death of woman in Overland Park; husband jailed 0:52 It’s on! Children vs. police officers in snowball fight 1:45 Church family grieves death of associate minister Tanisha Harris; husband arrested Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

How to say goodbye to the car you love Thomas Trillin, better known as Dr. Tom at Hendrick Lexus, helps customers deal with the loss of a beloved car. He speaks from personal experience. Thomas Trillin, better known as Dr. Tom at Hendrick Lexus, helps customers deal with the loss of a beloved car. He speaks from personal experience. Jeneé Osterheldt and Neil Nakahodo The Kansas City Star

Thomas Trillin, better known as Dr. Tom at Hendrick Lexus, helps customers deal with the loss of a beloved car. He speaks from personal experience. Jeneé Osterheldt and Neil Nakahodo The Kansas City Star