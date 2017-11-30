Donald ‘Grinch’ Trump uses ‘Merry Christmas’ as an assault on democracy

More Videos 1:51 Merry Christmas from former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama Pause 1:11 President Trump: 'We are going to be celebrating Merry Christmas again' 1:00 First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations 0:57 Watch the sunrise over the Country Club Plaza 2:37 How secrecy in Kansas is hurting its citizens 3:02 Here's what businessman Dennis Hulsing has to say about saving local country club 1:12 The rise and fall of the 2017 Kansas City Chiefs 2:00 Chiefs QB Alex Smith: 'The attention to detail gets turned up' 1:24 Protesters and supporters sound off before Trump speech in St. Charles 7:05 Andy Reid on possibility of QB change: 'It's not one guy' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

President Trump: 'We are going to be celebrating Merry Christmas again' During the close of his remarks on tax reform in St. Charles, Mo., Donald Trump said, "With Trump as your president, we are going to be celebrating ‘Merry Christmas’ again." During the close of his remarks on tax reform in St. Charles, Mo., Donald Trump said, "With Trump as your president, we are going to be celebrating ‘Merry Christmas’ again."

