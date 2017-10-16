St. Teresa’s healing after swastika scandal & bullying: ‘It’s going to take all of us’

Tone’Nae Bradley-Toomer (right) wants people to know she loves St. Teresa’s Academy. That’s why she wants to see it be the place she dreamed of attending as a little girl — a place that nurtures sisterhood and social justice. Her aunt and guardian, Carla Smocks, is co-chairwoman of a parent diversity initiative at the school. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com