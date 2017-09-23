Trump’s NFL tirade shows the nation who he really is: A white supremacist

More Videos 2:49 Even the brutality of the Nazis couldn't turn this woman into a hater Pause 0:33 Sporting KC receives 2017 U.S. Open Cup trophy 1:23 KU's David Beaty says he sees progress, but more is needed 1:49 Youth 4 Change advocate for awareness of teen homeless 0:34 Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House 1:55 Chiefs' keys to beating Chargers include keeping your cool, Peters and Kelce 1:10 Former Commerce Secretary Antonio Soave speaks at Pittsburg summit in April 1:06 Deadly shooting in KCK 1:23 Mizzou coach Barry Odom: Auburn game a chance to "fix our problems" 2:27 Killed in a Westport restaurant, Lee's Summit PD officer Thomas Orr III laid to rest Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive." During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive." Alexa Ard / McClatchy

