About Chow Town

About
this Blog
Chow Town is the most authoritative take on Kansas City's food scene. The Star’s food and drink experts and a hungry community of guest culinary voices (chefs, bartenders, cookbook authors, a barbecue expert, a culinary student and a personal chef) will offer up a can't-miss daily diet of meaty and delicious tidbits gleaned from all corners of our ever-expanding food scene.
Find us on Twitter: @chowtownkc
Follow Chow Town on Instagram
Contact us: Email us
Chow Town Contributors
Jill Wendholt Silva
Sarah Gish
Joyce Smith
Lincoln Broadbooks
Anne Brockhoff
Ardie Davis
Pete Dulin
Dave Eckert
Mary Beth Eversole
Tyler Fox
Doug Frost
Lisa Waterman Gray
Craig Jones
Chef Renee Kelly
Josh McKerracher
Chef Jasper Mirabile
Kathryn Moore
Mary G. Pepitone
Roxanne Wyss
Comments