A handful of wine recommendations as winter ends and spring begins

I don’t know about you, but this hasn’t been one of my favorite winters. While we haven’t had much snow, it’s been plenty cold around here, and summer and its warmer climes still seem a long way down the road.
With that in mind, I come to you today with some wines to take the edge off winter’s icy grip, and maybe just help you bridge the gap til the warmer weather arrives.
First, it should be noted that I don’t discriminate when it comes to my wine consumption. I drink wines from across the globe: red, white, rose and sparkling all year. What follows are some wines that made me stand up and take notice during the long, cold, dark winter.
From the good ol’ USA, how about tucking into a lovely pinot noir? Artesa’s pinot from the Carneros region in the southern part of Napa is a great place to start. Fuller-bodied than many California pinots, the Artesa bottling is packed with aromas and flavors of cherries, raspberries and plums along with a lovely floral component.
Never miss a local story.
Rich enough to pair with cuisine but light enough to sip by the fireplace, the Artesa Pinot Noir is a real crowd pleaser.
You can never go wrong with a well-made Rioja, in my opinion, and the Vina Pomal Reserva Rioja definitely fits that bill.
With classic hints of coffee and earth, the Vina Pomal has plenty of ripe red fruit on the nose and palate as well. Bring on the rack of lamb with charred red peppers (a favorite at the Eckert house). This wine is ready to please.
Italian wines are especially lovely in the winter, particularly when matched with a hearty pasta dish. Two of my favorite Italian producers can be found in the ethereal land of Tuscany-Nipozzano and Frescobaldi. Both producers offer extensive red wine bottlings, but the Nipozzano Riserva Chianti Rufina and the Tenuta Frescobaldi di Castiglioni are two of my favorites.
Both are medium to full-bodied and offer layers of complexity. And both can be had for no more than $25, a bargain for the structure, elegance, and food pairing options the wines offer.
Finally, a new discovery for me — the Legende wines from one of the most famous wine houses in the world — Domaine Barons de Rothschild (LAFITE). Legende offers a range of wines, the most affordable and approachable of which are the Legende Bordeaux Blanc and Legende Bordeaux Rouge.
I’ll talk about the Legende Blanc another time. The Rouge, however, is perfect for right here, right now. Built with cabernet sauvignon and merlot, the wine hits all the right Bordeaux notes without requiring you to age it for 20 years to appreciate it.
The Legende Bourdeaux Rouge is perfect for that hearty winter roast, and at $18, you could even use a little in the recipe to liven things up.
So there you have it, some wines to drink while waiting for winter to loosen its grip. Cheers!
Dave Eckert is a longtime Kansas City food and beverage journalist. He was the producer and host of “Culinary Travels With Dave Eckert,” which aired on PBS and AWE for 12 seasons.
Comments